Tuesday, May 3, 2022 – Kieni Constituency Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was heckled badly in Nyeri County on Sunday while drumming up support for Azimio La Umoja Movement in the populous county.

The incident happened on Monday night in Kieni town, where Kega was campaigning for former Prime Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

In the video, Kega was seen dejected after youths started chanting Ruto! Ruto! and singing songs in praise of the second in command.

They also told Kanini that they want ‘wheelbarrows’ which is a symbol associated with Ruto’s party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Kanini‘s heckling came hours after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua were heckled badly while campaigning in Kutus Kirinyaga county on Monday afternoon.

Here is the video of Kanini Kega being heckled in Kieni Town on Monday evening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.