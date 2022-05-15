Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 15, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party has issued a stern warning to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against picking Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

Speaking on Sunday, Makueni MP Dan Maanzo said Wiper party members will not attend the Azimio rally in Kamukunji on Sunday, plus their boss Kalonzo Musyoka, saying that they have not been given reports that Wiper will be given the running mate position in Azimio-One Kenya Alliance in August.

Maanzo further stated that if Raila picks Karua as his running mate, the entire Kamba nation will exit azimio because that is a big betrayal.

The lawmaker further said if Kalonzo is not picked as Raila’s running mate he will vie for the presidency in August.

“So long as we have no confirmation of Kalonzo Musyoka as the running mate, then he will run. It is as simple as that. We are going to run. He has to run. If he runs we are good to go. We, Will, know what to do,” Maanzo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.