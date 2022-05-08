Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 8, 2022 – Kitui Senator, Enoch Wambua, has threatened to quit the Azimio–one Kenya Alliance committee selecting the coalition’s running mate over how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is influencing the process secretly.

Speaking on Saturday, Wambua, who is a close ally of former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka, said on Friday, Raila phoned the committee Chairman, Dr. Noah Wekesa and urged him to add the name of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

Wambua said initially they had to agree to shortlist seven candidates but Raila contacted Wekesa and urged him to add Ngilu without the committee’s consent.

The Wiper Senator protested the move noting his party will not be used as a placeholder to formalize an already predetermined process.

He demanded the removal of Ngilu from the list of nominees since it will hurt the credibility of the process.

“We unanimously settled on seven candidates on Friday. We cannot add an extra name. I cannot be bought. Some people are planning to use us like rubber stamps but I will not agree to it, I will quit.

“I have said it before, if Kalonzo will not be the deputy then Raila will not be the president,” Wambua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.