Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has admitted that he needs Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now more than ever.

Speaking yesterday, Raila, through his Presidential Campaign Secretariat Spokesman Makau Mutua, acknowledged that Kalonzo has a huge following in the country and that he needs him to defeat Deputy President William Ruto in the August presidential contest.

According to Mutua, Kalonzo Musyoka is right to make demands before rejoining the Azimio One Kenya coalition party and he would be listened to if he comes back.

“Politics is about negotiations, bargaining, and what you can get. It is not about getting things on a silver platter. Kalonzo is a senior member of this society and an experienced politician, he commands a large following in some parts of the country.”

“Obviously, he thinks that he deserves to be considered and we agree. We will have to consider him. When unveiling the Azimio running mate, we offered Kalonzo the position of Chief Minister,” Mutua explained.

Earlier, various reports indicated that the Wiper team wanted four ministerial slots, with discussions centering on the energy, health, tourism, and water dockets.

Speaking earlier today, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua disclosed to Kenyans that the discussions were underway with official communication expected in the coming days.

Kalonzo is yet to make public his stand on rejoining Azimio with reports indicating that he has been holding a series of talks with Uhuru and Raila for the past week.

