Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has lectured Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for defending him after he was asked by Azimio –One Kenya Alliance to participate in the coalition’s running mate vetting process.

Ruto, on Wednesday, said Azimio is subjecting Kalonzo to humiliation by telling him to appear before the coalition’s running mate interviews.

But speaking in Mlolongo, Machakos County on Thursday, Kalonzo said he dоesn’t wаnt Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance(UDA) lieutenants tо defend him аgаinst whаt he is сurrently fасing in Аzimiо.

Kalonzo said his solemn mission is to send Ruto and his UDA allies to the opposition in August.

“Mimi sitaki UDA initetee. Mimi nataka kuangusha UDA. Mimi sina uhusiano na UDA. Mimi ni mtu ana msimamo,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST