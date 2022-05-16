Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga came to his house on Sunday night to beg him not to announce his presidential bid in August.

Despite Raila begging him, Kalonzo, on Monday, announced that he would be running for the presidency during the August 9th poll.

Kalonzo stated that he had decided to run after being shortchanged by the Azimio coalition where he had sought to become Raila Odinga’s running mate.

The former Vice President also unveiled Andrew Sunkuli, a prominent businessman as his running mate.

“My brother Raila knows I am naming my running mate. He came to my house to try and convince me to accept his choice.

“We did not agree and he said he would choose Martha and I told him I would choose my own running mate,”’ Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.