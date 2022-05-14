Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 14, 2022 – It appears Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has given up on chasing the running mate position in Azimio.

This is after he revealed that Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga may not choose him as his running mate even after attending the running mate interview he had vowed never to attend.

Speaking in Taita Taveta, Kalonzo revealed the infighting within the Azimio One Kenya coalition may prevent Raila from choosing him as his No.2.

According to the Wiper leader, Raila is holding back from picking him as his running mate due to ethnic divisions within Azimio that have threatened to tear apart the coalition.

He stated that there is a plot within the coalition to rob him of the running mate position, with one faction pushing for a Mount Kenya candidate.

However, he warned that robbing him of the running mate post would have political consequences on Raila’s presidential bid.

“There is a scheme to deny me the running mate position due to ethnic considerations. Unlike others who have been proposed, I am the only candidate who will ensure Azimio beats our competitors,” the Wiper leader stated.

“I decided to shelve my presidential ambitions for the sake of the ODM leader. We have also walked the journey together with him and if he decides to abandon me at this hour of need, then he will not win the presidency.”

“The ODM leader should make a wise decision. If he allows himself to be misled, he will not win the presidency,” he added.

Raila is expected to name and unveil his running mate at a rally at Kamukunji Grounds tomorrow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.