Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has hit the campaign trail where he popularised Azimio-One Kenya Alliance along Mombasa road and in Machakos County on Thursday.

Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, also held mammoth rallies in Mlolongo and Kyumbi areas, where he received a heroic reception.

Kalonzo’s visit came a day after he said he will not participate in the coalition’s running mate vetting process.

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” Kalonzo said.

In a tweet on Thursday, Kalonzo mocked the coalition’s vetting process saying, “The people’s interview. Thank you Mlolongo, Kyumbi for your exceptionally loud and clear reception,”

This is seen as a message to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, who want the running mate position to be decided through the vetting process and the number of votes the candidate can bring to the table.

Here are photos of Kalonzo’s rally in Mlolongo.

