Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said he will vie for the presidency if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga fails to pick him as his running mate in August.

Kalonzo is among the three shortlisted candidates in Azimio–One Kenya Alliance to deputise Raila Odinga in August.

Others are Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua and former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth.

Speaking on Friday, Makueni Member of Parliament, Dan Maanzo, disclosed that the Wiper Democratic Movement has already collected signatures and was ready to field Kalonzo in the August polls if things do not go their way.

Additionally, he disclosed that the party has also settled on a potential running mate for Kalonzo whose name will be submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) before the Monday, May 16 deadline.

“The only reason he stopped his ambitions was to support Raila as his deputy. In the event that is not there, the law does not stop him from running. In the event Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta change their mind, we will run on our own

“We have collected all the signatures and they are ready. On the May 16 running mate naming deadline, we cannot miss that, we have identified a suitable running mate for Kalonzo,” Maanzo who is a close ally of Kalonzo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.