Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka Tuesday surprised many Kenyans after eating humble pie and appeared before the Azimio running mate selection panel.

Kalonzo had earlier said attending the interview will be demeaning because he should be an obvious choice for the position.

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” Kalonzo said.

Speaking after attending the interview on Tuesday, Kalonzo said it was not an interview as per see but a conversation with the selection panel.

“It was a conversation, not an interview. I decided to appear before the Azimio panel because we did not want to give anybody an excuse to say, ‘aligomea Kuja.’ It was a wonderful conversation,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo will now have to wait for the panel to decide on who is best suited to be Raila’s running mate.

