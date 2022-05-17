Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has said Kenyans should not be worried by the exit of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka from Azimio –One Kenya Alliance.

On Monday, Kalonzo surprised Kenyans when he exited the Raila Odinga-led coalition and announced his presidential bid in August.

Kalonzo went further and named Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate in August.

However, when announcing his running mate on Monday, Raila said when he forms the government, he will name Kalonzo as Chief Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking over Kalonzo’s move, Ole Kina stated Kalonzo will be back to Azimio sooner than later as the proposed Chief Cabinet Secretary Position is too good for him.

“Kalonzo @skmusyokawill be back to Azimio sooner than later …. The proposed Chief Cabinet Secretary position for him is too good to let go… mark this tweet ….,” Ole Kina tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST