Monday, May 23, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s running mate in the August 9th election, Andrew Sunkuli, has dismissed claims that his boss is planning to rejoin Azimio La Umoja Movement in the coming days.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Monday, Sunkuli clearly stated that they are going all the way to the ballot in the August polls.

On Kalonzo’s whereabouts, Sunkuli revealed that the former vice president is out of the country for a private tour. He didn’t reveal specifically the country.

Mr. Sunkuli was speaking at Bomas of Kenya when submitting signatures to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as required by the law.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga was well represented in the event by his personal lawyer Paul Mwangi and Suna East legislator Junet Mohammed. UDA presidential candidate William Ruto was also represented by the party’s national secretary-general Veronica Maina and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok.

