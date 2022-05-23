Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has said former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is still in Azimio-One Kenya Alliance despite announcing his presidential bid in August.

Last week, Kalonzo dumped Azimio and announced his presidential bid in August.

He went further to name businessman Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate.

However, according to Murathe, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s drinking buddy, Kalonzo is still in Azimio despite the theatrics and political innuendos.

“I think Kalonzo has decided to stay in Azimio.” He is not forced. I also understand that Azimio leaders have officially agreed that if they want to resign or run for president with a Wiper ticket, they will not oppose it,” Murathe said.

This is good news to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, since with Kalonzo on his side, he is sure he will scoop 90 percent of the 2.5 million Ukambani votes in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.