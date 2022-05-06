Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said his party has submitted his nomination application to the advisory panel interviewing candidates for the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition running mate position.

Speaking in Taita Taveta County on Friday, the former Vice President stated that Shakila Abdalla – the party’s Secretary-General – submitted his nomination papers to the Noah Wekesa-led panel on Thursday.

Kalonzo said he maintains respect for the panel, adding that it is composed of veteran political leaders.

“It is true that my Secretary-General submitted my nomination application to the panel yesterday. I thank Gideon Moi for endorsing my candidature,” stated the Wiper party boss.

On Monday Kalonzo insisted that he will not appear before the panel, stating that it would be disrespectful to him.

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” Kalonzo said.

Immediately after he made the statement on Monday, Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria warned Kenyans against believing Kalonzo’s statement saying he will attend Azimio’s running mate position interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.