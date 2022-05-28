Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 28, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has finally decided to join the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance after having talks with emissaries sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Two weeks ago, Kalonzo, who is also a Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, dumped Azimio after Raila Odinga named Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

Kalonzo immediately announced his presidential bid in August and named businessman Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate.

However, Uhuru and Raila Odinga have been sending emissaries to Kalonzo to convince him to rejoin Azimio to enable the coalition to win the election in round one in August.

According to impeccable sources, Kalonzo has agreed to join Azimio on the condition that his wiper party will get four cabinet slots in Raila Odinga’s government.

One source said Kalonzo wants to be Chief Cabinet Minister himself and also his friends given the Ministries of Energy, Tourism, Health, and Water.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.