Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe insists that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s heart is still in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking during an interview, Murathe noted that the coalition agreement tied the former vice president in Azimio.

“Kalonzo is still in Azimio because that agreement says you cannot get out of it six months before the election or three months after the election. The reason for that is because in the event of a run-off you cannot then pledge your allegiance to the other formation,” Murathe stated.

The Jubilee Vice Chair mentioned that Kalonzo had now been offered the position of Speaker of the National Assembly which is guaranteed in the Constitution.

Murathe said that the Chief Minister is non-existent in the current constitution and the only way to have one is to be a minister first.

“This position that they are offering Kalonzo and Musalia does not exist in the law. The position of the Chief Minister does not exist in the law. It was to be created in the BBI which Kenya Kwanza opposed, now they’re busy using the same structures in the BBI and allocating those portfolios.

“You can have a Chief Minister the way Fred Matiang’i is today but he has to be a minister first. You make him a minister in charge of the coordination of National Government affairs so he is a rank above the other minister,” he stated.

The Wiper leader bolted out of Azimio after Raila Odinga unveiled Martha Karua as the running mate on Monday, May 16.

Since then, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have been making frantic efforts to bring Kalonzo back into the coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.