Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s re-entry to the Azimio La Umoja coalition is imminent.

This is after Raila Odinga gave him 5 additional ministries on top of the Chief Minister position if he rejoined the Azimio coalition.

According to reports, Kalonzo managed to bag five ministerial positions in addition to that of the Chief Minister position accorded to him if the Azimio coalition forms the next government.

The reports indicate Kalonzo had a virtual meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday during which the deal was sealed.

In the deal, Kalonzo is said to have secured Energy, Tourism, Water, and Health Ministries.

The Wiper leader is also said to have secured the foreign ministry CS position in which he will also serve as the Chief Cabinet secretary.

His call to be handed the infrastructure ministry was, however, denied.

All of these will be possible if the Azimio coalition wins the August 9 elections.

The deal was sealed on Monday after Uhuru met with Sierre Leone’s president and before Raila jetted to Rabai for MP William Kamoti’s burial.

The developments come even as the Wiper leader has secured a date with IEBC for clearance as a presidential candidate.

Kalonzo has been under pressure to return to Azimio and exhaust all the options available.

His party is on record urging him to shelve his ambitions and negotiate with Raila for a deal.

