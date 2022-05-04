Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has said former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is just playing mind games with Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders by saying he will not participate in the Azimio-One Kenya coalition’s running mate vetting process.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto have been telling Kalonzo not to appear for the interview because it is a humiliation.

But Kuria, who is also a member of Kenya Kwanza, urged his fellow leaders not to talk about Kalonzo, claiming that Kalonzo will attend the interview and will not be chosen as Raila’s running mate.

The controversial legislator further stated that Kalonzo will still stick to Azimio by coming up with a new reason for him not to support Ruto’s ambition.

“Word of caution to my fellow Kenya Kwanza politicians, my great people. Stephen Kalonzo will still go for the interview.

“He is currently on study leave in preparation. He will not be picked as the running mate. Yet he will find a convenient excuse to stay in Azimio. A lost course.” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.