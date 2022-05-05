Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Thursday, May 5, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senator has termed former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as a spoiler who is sent to destroy Azimio–One Kenya Alliance.

 In a tweet on Thursday morning, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina said Kalonzo is throwing tantrums in Azimio because he is a spoiler who has no interests of Kenyans at heart.

 Ledama added that Kalonzo ought not to be allowed an opportunity to lead Kenya.

I am now convinced that Kalonzo Musyoka is nothing but a spoiler! He does not care about Kenya but his selfish interests! 

A Leader who believes that it’s only his way or the highway should not be given a chance to lead Kenya. 

﻿I too can make a powerful Deputy President!” Ole Kina stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

