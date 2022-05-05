Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senator has termed former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as a spoiler who is sent to destroy Azimio–One Kenya Alliance.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina said Kalonzo is throwing tantrums in Azimio because he is a spoiler who has no interests of Kenyans at heart.

Ledama added that Kalonzo ought not to be allowed an opportunity to lead Kenya.

“I am now convinced that Kalonzo Musyoka is nothing but a spoiler! He does not care about Kenya but his selfish interests!

A Leader who believes that it’s only his way or the highway should not be given a chance to lead Kenya.

﻿I too can make a powerful Deputy President!” Ole Kina stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST