Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – The Azimio–One Kenya Alliance vetting panel has given former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and other candidates interested to be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate 24 hours to present their names or else miss their opportunity.

In a statement read by the panel’s secretary, Junet Mohamed, the vetting panel said all candidates are supposed to forward their names to the advisory panel through their respective parties within Azimio La Umoja One Kenya.

The advisory panel disclosed that they would be meeting each day until Tuesday, May 10th at the Azimio offices in Nairobi.

Junet said the final day of the panel meeting will be the day they will submit the proposed running mate candidate to Raila Odinga who will then make the final decision and final announcement.

This is a big blow to Kalonzo Musyoka, who has said he will not appear before the interviews despite being keen on deputizing Raila Odinga in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.