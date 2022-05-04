Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is a disturbed soul as far as the running mate position is concerned.

This is after it emerged that Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga may not pick him after all as his running mate in the August 9th General Election.

According to reliable sources, Raila has settled on former Gichugu MP Martha Karua to deputize him in the August elections.

This comes even as Raila appointed a panel of eminent persons to help him select a suitable candidate to be his running mate; a move that Kalonzo has rejected, saying it is a ploy just to pass time as the ODM leader already has someone in mind who may not be him.

Kalonzo has since refused to campaign for Raila until the running mate impasse is resolved amicably.

“This issue of running mate is weighing me down and makes me want to just go home because I ask myself should I really be struggling for this?” Kalonzo stated.

