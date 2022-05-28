Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 28, 2022 – A man is in custody on incitement to violence charges, after he threatened fruit vendors at a petrol station in Kericho town, that they would be ejected from the county, before the forthcoming general elections.

The man who is a tout had commandeered his vehicle a Matatu registration number KCW 131D, blocking the vendors’ wares, leading to a protest from the fruit vendors based at Jumbo Petrol station.

As the vendors asked the matatu driver to give them some space to attend to their customers, the tout shouted them down, telling them that their days in the county were numbered, as they would be ejected before the forthcoming general elections.

This alarmed the fruit vendors who have operated their businesses at the petrol station for the past 20 years. They rushed to Kericho police station, fearing for their lives and filed their reports leading to the arrest of the tout, Kipruto Vincent Koech.

The suspect is currently in custody facing incitement to violence charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.