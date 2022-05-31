Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Kajiado Central Member of Parliament, Elijah Memusi, was on Tuesday morning thrown into mourning, following the sudden demise of his wife Stella Memusi.

Stella lost her life through a road accident along Athi River – Namanga Road.

According to Kajiado County Commander, Muthuri Mwongera, Stella died on the spot after the vehicle she was travelling in rammed into a lorry.

The driver of the vehicle, however, escaped the incident with numerous injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

“The news of the demise of Kajiado Central MP Hon Memusi Kanchory’s wife, Stella, is devastating.

“It is sad that we had to lose such a bubbly lady through a tragic road accident just a few kilometres from her home…, “Ole Lenku wrote in his condolences message.

Below are photos of the wreckage of the car she was traveling in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.