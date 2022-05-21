Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Former Kiambu county governor, William Kabogo has condemned youths who were planning to disrupt Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua’s rallies in Kiambu County on Saturday.

Kabogo, in a Twitter post on Saturday, said some youths who were dressed in Tujibebe Wakenya party colors were planning to disrupt Martha Karua’s rallies in Ruaka, Banana, and in Limuru towns.

The former county boss, who is also the Tujibebe Party leader, said he has not sent anyone to do such a shameful act and warned those who are trying to taint his party.

He said it is wrong for a politician to print t-shirts with a special symbol of the Tujibebe Party to heckle Martha Karua, who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

“Habari zenu, Mimi nimepata habari kwamba kuna watu wamevalia t-shirts ya Tujibebe Party na wapanga kuharibu mkutano wa Martha Karua. Iyo ni tabia mbaya sana na ilipitwa na wakati,” Kabogo said.

