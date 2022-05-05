Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a tribunal to probe the conduct of High Court Judge Said Chitembwe.

Through Chief Justice Martha Koome, the Commission wrote to the President asking him to form a commission to investigate the conduct of Justice Chitembwe.

“Accordingly, the Commission resolved to send the Petition to His Excellency the President for his further action in accordance with article 168(4) of the Constitution,” Koome said.

In videos shared by former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, Chitembwe was spotted on camera trying to compromise the course of justice in a land dispute in Mombasa and Nairobi.

Following the JSC’s move, a WhatsApp conversation has emerged between Justice Chitembwe and his partner in crime, Justice Aggrey Muchelule.

Last year, Chitembwe and Muchelule were arrested by sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over allegations of collecting bribes.

However, the case vanished into thin air as it has been the norm in the Judiciary.

In the conversation, Chitembwe accused Muchelule of betraying him since he had assured him that JSC will save his skin.

Muchelule urged Chitembwe to carry his own cross and urged him that he will not threaten him the same way he threatens Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amandi with sex tapes.

Here is the WhatsApp conversation between Justices Chitembwe and Muchelule.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.