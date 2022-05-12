Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





ROLE: JUNIOR ACCOUNTANT

Balaji Travels Limited is a leading tour and travel agency based in Nairobi with offices along Mombasa Road near the JKIA junction. We offer an unrivaled portfolio of travel logistics services to both local and international travelers. We are urgently seeking an experienced and highly competent Junior Accountant.

Duties & Responsibilities

Support with reconciliation of the Travel Receivables and Payables

Responsible for continuous follow up with Customers for collection of Receivables

Administer petty cash float, Serves as custodian of petty cash at the office

Maintain optimal cash balances and ensure established cash limits are observed

Initiate top-ups and replenishment and process cash payments.

Updates the Petty cash worksheet daily to capture utilization and post the transactions in the Accounting system

On monthly basis, undertake Petty cash reconciliation

Facilitate Deposit of cash and checks to appropriate bank accounts

Support in processing vendor payments and writing checks on a regular basis as per the system due dates.

Support the supervisor with the monthly closeout of the process by other assigned finance monthly tasks are completed as per set deadlines

Bi-weekly run of Accounts receivable report confirming correct month-end balances and customer reconciliation

Maintain a complete filing system for all bank and petty cash reconciliations

Assist with booking and expensing all Prepayments.

Prepare GL reconciliation report for review

Manage accounting office storage and filing;

Perform any other relevant duties as assigned by the management.

Qualifications:

Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in accounting/business or related field and/or Certified Public Accountant qualification

Minimum 3 years relevant working experience

Excellent communication skills, verbal and written

Excellent computer skills Word, Excel, Outlook

Flexible, culturally sensitive, and exude a “team” attitude

Must have excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to interact professionally with staff and other stakeholders

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to submit applications through accounts@balajilabels.net latest 17th May 2022