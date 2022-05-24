Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 24 May 2022 – A brother-in-law of Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, is on the spot after he was recorded on a secret camera stealing relief food.

The food was distributed by the Government to assist hunger-stricken Kenyans.

According to Dennis Itumbi, Junet’s brother-in-law was caught on camera offloading the relief food from a truck.

He intends to repackage the food and sell it in his stores.

Itumbi shared the video and said that he won’t be cowed even after receiving threats.



