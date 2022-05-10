Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 May 2022 – After Alfred Mutua dumped Azimio Coalition and joined Kenya Kwanza alliance that is led by Deputy President William Ruto, word got out that Juliani had been offered a job by the Raila-led coalition.

It was alleged that the former Ukoo Flani member had been appointed as the Director of Entertainment in the Azimio coalition – a move meant to spite Mutua for dumping the coalition.

The rapper has since come out to deny the rumours and put it clear that he has not been offered any job by the coalition.

“I would like to clarify that this has not been communicated to me formally or otherwise. Therefore I would like to confirm that I am not employed or affiliated with any political party in Kenya or beyond,” he said.

However, he is willing to join hands with any party or coalition with a clear manifesto.

He further urged Kenyans to vote wisely and to avoid being bribed with handouts.

Read his statement below.

