Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, City Girls’ rapper JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, had a wardrobe malfunction while presenting an award.

As she and her bandmate Yung Miami took the stage, JT’s dress rode up, exposing her black panties and partly showing her intimate parts.

The singer and her stylist were quickly called out by social media users.

JT quickly rose to number one on the trending list as people talked about the photo.

A fan shared a photo of JT’s exposed lady parts and wrote: “Why does nobody tell @ThegirlJT to put her kitty away.”

JT responded, “I have on black Panties RELAX..”

However, fans have continued to troll JT by zooming her photo and showing her that her panties didn’t cover what it needed to cover.