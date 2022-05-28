Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 28, 2022 – Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is counting himself lucky after he escaped goons who raided his rally unhurt.

Joho was in Kilifi County to popularize Raila Odinga and his Azimio when goons raided the dais forcing him to cut short his speech.

Joho’s bodyguards were forced to intervene as the goons attempted to push away Kilifi deputy governor Gideon Saburi, who was addressing the crowd at Cleopatra Grounds.

The rowdy youth wanted the deputy governor to wrap up his speech and give room to other speakers who were present at the rally.

Prior to the incident, the youth had demanded to be addressed by Joho even as Saburi tried to calm them down.

“Relax, Joho has heard you and you can now cool down. I want to tell you that we wanted Joho to vie for the presidency but he talked with baba (Raila) and said Baba Tosha,” he urged the youth.

Owing to the tension that was building up, Kilifi gubernatorial candidate, Gideon Mung’aro, and Joho were forced to leave the dais for their safety as their bodyguards joined in to escort them and the women leaders who were present.

During the scuffle, Saburi’s shirt was torn as one of his aides tried to intercept the goons who had taken control of the dais.

Some of the politicians’ supporters were forced to leave the rally in a huff fearing that the situation would escalate to a full-blown war.

Before the rally, leaders from the coast region had held a stakeholder meeting with grassroots leaders where they dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto, that he will resolve land problems and revert port operations to Mombasa if elected President.

Joho also faulted Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi for claiming his Pamoja African Alliance party signed a pre-election agreement with Ruto to buy land from absentee landlords to settle squatters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.