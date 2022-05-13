Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Jimmy Kibaki, the son of late former President Mwai Kibaki has spoken about reports linking him to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In a statement on Friday, Jimmy dismissed reports that he had abandoned President Uhuru Kenyatta and joined Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

He said the fake reports are being peddled by a criminal who is impersonating him on Twitter.

According to Jimmy, the relationship between the Kibaki and Kenyatta families means that he cannot abandon Uhuru for Ruto.

“It has taken to my attention that there are several fake Twitter accounts that are impersonating me and purporting to imply that I support Kenya Kwanza. I would like to take this opportunity to inform Kenyans to ignore all fake announcements”, Jimmy said.

This comes as the country is experiencing high octane politics with the leading coalitions expected to name their running mates on May 16, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST