Sunday, 22 May 2022 -A 35-year-old South African lady, identified as Singwa Namhla Mtwa, died on the spot after a gunman accosted her and shot her 9 times.

Reports indicate that the deceased lady was driving back home when the lone gunman ambushed her near her house and brutally murdered her.

It is believed that the gunman was hired by her boyfriend.

Her jilted boyfriend planned the cold-blood murder after she threatened to leave him for being abusive.

Before Namhla was murdered, she had informed her close friends that her boyfriend had threatened to kill her.

She even sent friends photos showing the injuries she had sustained after being assaulted by her abusive boyfriend.

Sadly, she lost her life in the process.

Although the shooting incident occurred last month, police carried out investigations and found out her boyfriend planned the brutal murder.

He is currently on the run after police launched a manhunt for him.

Below are photos of the deceased lady and her killer boyfriend.

