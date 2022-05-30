Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Former Citizen TV anchor, Janet Mbugua, has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Eddie Ndichu.

News of Janet Mbugua’s crumbled marriage surfaced online last year after she was pictured on several occasions without her wedding ring.

She also deleted all the photos that she had taken with Eddie and dropped his name on her Instagram bio.

According to well-placed sources, the divorce is still in court but the couple has decided to keep mum about the issue.

Janet and Eddie walked down the aisle in 2015 in a lavish wedding hosted at Chaka ranch.

Infidelity is said to be the main cause of their breakup.

It was alleged that she once caught Eddie with another woman in their matrimonial home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.