Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – The Alabama jail official who allegedly helped a murder suspect escape from jail has died and the inmate has been recaptured.

Vicky White, 56, fatally shot herself after a police chase on Monday, April 9.

Vicky was accused of fleeing with inmate Casey Cole White, 38. The pair spent more than a week on the run before law enforcement in Indiana caught up to them.

Officials said the two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase that ended in a crash. Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself and was taken to a hospital where she later died, officials said.

Casey White remains in custody.

“We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again. That is a good thing, for not just our community. That’s a good thing for our country,” said Rick Singleton, the sheriff of Alabama’s Lauderdale county.

The pair had been the target of a nationwide manhunt since April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, allegedly helped plan the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case. Vicky White had told co-workers she was taking the prisoner from the jail for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but the two instead fled the area.

Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape. He was awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a burglary in 2015.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.