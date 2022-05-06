Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru is in the spotlight following his recent remarks that were interpreted as alleged secret plans to rig the August election in favor of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Responding to the rigging of elections claims, former State House Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi has indicated that it might be a herculean task for Mucheru to allegedly rig votes for Raila in August.

Itumbi revealed the August 9th election will be done manually by dispatching voting ballots, voting, counting and announcing the results at each polling station manually, thus making it difficult for Mucheru to tamper with the results through electronic transmissions.

“Our elections are manual, we get our ballot papers manually, we tick them manually, we insert them into ballot manually, we seal the ballot boxes manually, we count the votes manually, we fill the forms manually, we post the results outside every polling station manually,” Itumbi said.

The strategist further noted Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance will be accessing results from each polling station without even transmission.

“Even without transmission, we already have results,” he said.

The ICT Ministry is always in charge of transmitting the results to Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST