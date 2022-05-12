Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Thursday, May 12, 2022 – The creation of Kenya Kwanza coalition that brought together William Ruto of UDA, Musalia Mudavadi of ANC and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya was all about the creation of positions for the high and mighty and not the poor of the poorest as Ruto would want us to believe.

This is according to the power-sharing deal between Ruto, Mudavadi and Wetangula drawn by Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof. Kithure Kindiki, which was deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties on Sunday night to beat the deadline.

According to the power-sharing deal, the presidential post and that of the deputy president have been reserved for William Ruto’s UDA party.

Whereas the running mate post has gone to the UDA, it is reported to have been categorically reserved for the Mt Kenya region.

If Ruto wins, he will create a powerful and lucrative position of the Prime Cabinet Secretary for Musalia Mudavadi through an executive order.

However, Mudavadi’s position is not guaranteed as it can be challenged in court since it alters the basic structure of the constitution.

The agreement has also reserved the post of The National Assembly Speaker to Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and his Ford Kenya party.

Musalia and Mudavadi have also been promised a 30% share of Ruto’s government that is appointments in all ministries and government parastatals.

