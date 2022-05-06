Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has urged Kenyans not to elect Deputy President William Ruto as the next Head of State.

In a statement, Kioni told Kenyans to brace themselves for tough times ahead if they make the mistake of putting Ruto in State House come August.

According to Kioni, Ruto preferred cheap antics as opposed to solution-based leadership, which the country urgently and desperately needs and as result, he is unfit to be president.

“If this is the attitude Mr. Ruto would embody if elected as president, then woe unto Kenyans because they would have elected a serial complainer, trickster and manipulator who refuses to associate himself with solution-based leadership, preferring the easy path of idle complaints,” he stated.

The Jubilee SG called on the DP to emulate former Vice President late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, who made the unpopular decision to resign from his post as the Second-in-Command in 1966.

He noted that Ruto’s resignation would be vindication and at least seen as a bold move to sever ties with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and distance himself from the current government.

“It is not yet too late for Mr. Ruto to do the right thing. Let him follow in the footsteps of an honorable man Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and resign rather than waste the taxpayers’ sacrifice earning a sumptuous salary, allowances and perks of high office while mocking the poor with a narrative that paints himself as a hustler,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.