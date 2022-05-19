Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has warned Deputy President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza fraternity not to uncork the champagne just yet following the alleged break-up of Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking in Nyeri, Kabogo sensationally claimed that the breakup between Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was deliberate for the sole purpose of forcing a presidential runoff and eventually put Baba in State House.

He warned the Mt Kenya residents against falling into the trap being set up by Raila and Kalonzo.

Kabogo urged Mt Kenya voters to come out and vote on August 9 to ensure Ruto wins in the first round.

“We have not arrived yet and we cannot write off this guy because he is old … he will give us a run for our money. For Rigathi Gachagua to become Deputy President, we must come out and vote to attain the 50+1 mark. There is a plan to take us to round two. We must push to ensure we win in the first round,” Kabogo said.

After quitting Azimio One Kenya, Kalonzo revived his presidential ambition by equally picking Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate.

Most political pundits opine that the Wiper leader prefers a presidential runoff in order to get a chance to negotiate a better deal with the leading presidential candidate.

