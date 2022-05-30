Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has explained why he is defending his seat despite being promised the Speaker’s job and 30% of the Government if Deputy President William Ruto wins the presidency come August.

Addressing the press after being cleared by IEBC to defend his seat yesterday, Wetangula stated that he was not looking for personal glory.

The Bungoma senator maintained that ANC and Ford Kenya would get 6 out of the 22 ministers.

“I am not looking for personal gain, aggrandizement, or glory. Zile 30% tumegawana kwa serikali ya Kenya Kwanza, wale mawaziri chama chetu kitapata out of 22 ministers, ANC na Ford Kenya tuko na mawaziri sita,” he stated.

According to the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement, Wetangula and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi were promised a 30% share of William Ruto’s Government.

The post of the National Assembly Speaker was also reserved for Wetangula.

However, for them to get all that, they have to deliver 70% of Western Kenya votes to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza in the August election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST