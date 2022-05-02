Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 2, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has hit back at President Uhuru Kenyatta after he blamed William Ruto for absconding his duties as the second in command.

Speaking during the Labour Day Celebrations at the Nyayo Stadium yesterday, Uhuru blasted Ruto for making noise around the country and inciting Kenyans over the rising cost of living but offering zero solution as the DP to mitigate the situation.

“It is not Kenyans who brought the Covid-19 pandemic that caused loss of lives and jobs. But even as we try to bring back order and revive the economy, others have begun wars that are completely out of nowhere.”

“Instead of coming to help me and offer your advice, you are busy in the market abusing people and you are calling yourself a leader of a higher rank. You should have left long ago so that I can get someone else to help me work,” President Uhuru said.

But in a rejoinder, Murkomen, who is one of Ruto’s revered lieutenants, told Uhuru to blame himself, especially after he stripped the DP of his roles.

According to Murkomen, Uhuru is now regretting his actions out of government.

“President Kenyatta is now regretting that his handshake scheme to sideline Deputy President worked against him,

”In 2019, he issued Executive Order number 1 stripping the deputy president of any responsibility which left him exposed, clueless, and rudderless. He (President Uhuru) has no one to blame but himself,” Murkomen said in a Tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.