Wednesday, 25 May 2022 – A huge traffic snarl-up was witnessed on the Nairobi Expressway on Tuesday night.

The tailback is said to have started at Syokimau all the way to Mlolongo.

Motorists took to social media and decried spending more time on the Expressway as the payment process took longer than expected.

Interestingly, traffic on the normal lane continued to flow, much to the dismay of those who opted for the Expressway.

