Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Gospel singer turned preacher, Linet Munyali alias Size 8, is an assistant pastor at JCC church in Thika, owned by flamboyant city preachers Kathy Kiuna and her husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

Size 8 became a pastor after she was ordained a few months ago.

She trended recently after a video of her casting out demons from her congregants went viral, with Netizens accusing her of following in the footsteps of Kanyari and other fake preachers.

Her co-pastor is also trending after a controversial video of her speaking in tongues went viral.

Netizens are questioning whether she was really filled with the Holy Spirit or just fooling her congregants.

Watch the video and be the judge.

