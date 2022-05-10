Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – In a disturbing revelation, former Makadara MP, Benson Mutura, has opened up on the existing bad blood between the president and his deputy as well as county chiefs, their deputies and the extent to which some of them go to in a bid to inherit the top seat.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Mutura, who is also the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, disclosed the bizarre things that Deputy President William Ruto and deputy governors do to make their bosses die so they can inherit them.

According to Mutura, who recently joined Ruto’s UDA, the deputy seat is currently one of the most undesirable.

He noted that whether it is a deputy president or deputy governor, these people serve at the behest of their bosses with no clearly defined roles which make some of them look like flower girls in the eyes of their bosses.

So bad is the situation that most of the deputies have been left with no duties other than to engage in night prayers asking that their bosses die so that they take over.

