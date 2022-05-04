Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – The latest opinion poll by TIFA that placed ODM Leader Raila Odinga way ahead of Deputy President William Ruto in the August 9th presidential election has caused jitters in Kenya Kwanza.

This is after Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga dismissed the poll as fake.

The poll, which was carried out in April through telephonic interviews, showed the former Prime Minister had a popularity rate of 41 percent in Nairobi with Deputy President William Ruto emerging second with a paltry 26 percent.

“Whilst Raila Odinga is the most popular presidential candidate in Nairobi, the gap between him and DP Ruto is small enough to suggest that the level of contestation in this county will be high,” Tifa said.

However, in a statement yesterday, Omanga, a close ally of Ruto, said the opinion polls were tailored to achieve a certain interest.

She said the opinion polls do not always reflect the final results adding that what matters most is the support the candidates have.

“Opinion polls tailored to achieve a certain narrative. Ground ndio kusema (The ground is the one that matters). Deputy President William Ruto has the people, and that’s what matters,” Omanga said in a Tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.