Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga is a man under siege and appears stressed by the running mate saga which is causing more harm than good to his presidential bid.

This was evident yesterday when he declined to speak to journalists about the ongoing chaos in the recently registered Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance.

Raila, who appeared to be stressed, had just arrived at Serena Hotel morning ahead of the scheduled interviews for his preferred running mate yesterday when journalists started pestering him with questions about the cracks in Azimio-OKA.

However, Raila told the journalists to just leave him alone as he had a lot going on in his head.

On noticing the unsatisfactory answer Raila had told the nosy journalists, Azimio la Umoja Executive Director Raphael Tuju, who had accompanied the former Prime Minister, jumped in and told journalists that they will address all their questions in due time.

“We will answer all your questions shortly,” Raphael Tuju told journalists.

All is not well in the Azimio La Umoja-OKA after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Maendeleo Chap Chap party ditched the outfit and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

This comes even as Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi’s PAA party together with other two unnamed parties under Azimio have threatened to follow suit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.