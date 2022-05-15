Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 15, 2022 – NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has announced her next move if Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga fails to pick her as his running mate.

Speaking in Mombasa County yesterday, Karua said she will stick with Raila even if he chooses Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate instead of her.

According to Karua, who is among the contenders for the Azimio running mate post, Kenyans’ needs supersede those of her political ambitions.

She noted that they will remain united even after Raila names his running mate as they drum up support for the former Premier.

She made the statements after Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, urged the candidates interviewed for the position to support Raila’s candidature unconditionally.

“Just as Sabina Chege said, all of us who were wishing to deputise Raila will stick by him and continue with our work. Nobody will leave because it is not about our personal ambitions but those of Kenyans,” she stated.

On her part, Chege hit out at Kalonzo and his team for issuing ultimatums, explaining that the ultimate choice will be determined by Raila.

“I want to assure Raila that we shall not force you. We shall support your decision 100% without any pressure. You have taught me over the years and no matter your decision, I will rally behind you.

“It is your decision and nobody should give you the conditions. Be free to announce your deputy. You are the only hope in this country,” she stated.

Raila is set to announce and unveil his running mate today at Kamukunji Grounds.

