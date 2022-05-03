Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Onsite Promotions Intern

LOCATION: NAIROBI

STARTING DATE: IMMEDIATELY

Who are we?

Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the mission of becoming the No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa.

Kilimall serves a retail customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process; order delivery tracking, dedicated customer service support, and many other premium services.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role bases in Nairobi.

ONSITE PROMOTIONS INTERN

We are looking for outstanding candidates to apply for a vacant position in the capacity of OnsitePromotions Intern, in our Marketplace Department. As an Onsite Promotions Intern, your role revolves around providing administrative support to the Marketplace Manager in planning and executing various promotions on the Kilimall platform; including vetting merchant applications for promotions, composing and publishing promotional messages on the platform, and media monitoring.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the implementation of promotions from inception to actualization.

Write, edit and proofread marketing material for different promotional channels.

Publish promotional messages on the relevant promotional channels on the Kilimall App/Website.

Monitor and report on the performance of promotions and promotional messages.

Analyze the impact of marketing campaigns and prepare related reports.

Select and recommend products for promotion on the Kilimall platform.

Media monitoring; check and report on trending news and industry trends in the country.

Any other tasks assigned by the supervisor.

Required Skills and Competencies:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree; preferably in Marketing, Advertising, or Business related courses.

Experience in copy writing, marketing and sales promotions is an added advantage.

Takes initiative, has a strong sense of responsibility and can go the extra mile.

Excellent communication skills and a problem solver.

Ability to prioritise and handle several different tasks at once.

Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal.

Positive, enthusiastic, and a team player.

How to Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.comclearlystatingthe subject heading “ONSITE PROMOTIONS INTERN” by 4th May 2022. Please state your current and expected remuneration in your CV. Due to the high volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.