Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





About the role

Sanergy is looking for aProcurement Intern who will be responsible for addressing all procurement needs in the respective teams and collaborating with all relevant stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Review and approve PRs within 24 hours on working days to ensure compliance with the Company’s purchasing guidelines and agreed rates/prices for goods/services/works with the vendor.

Convert approved Procurement Requisitions to Purchase Orders(PO), follow up POs for approval, and notify the vendor once POs are complete within 24 hours.

Create Electronic Procurement Requests(PR), follow up on payments, and send notifications to vendors when payments are scheduled to be sent.

Responsible for ensuring POs are executed on time and communicating with users that timelines won’t be hit and sharing new timelines.

Ensure that all relevant documents are availed to accounting within the agreed SLA time and payment processing is done within the recommended time frames.

Update the Procurement Requests checklist document when reviewing every PR and ensure that it has been filled in full until the vendor has been paid to keep track of deliveries/collections and payments.

Ensure all goods/services/works have been received on the system and reconciled after payments.

Planning and execution of timely collections and delivery of items from various vendors.

Respond to customer and supplier inquiries about order status, changes, or cancellations.

Assist in reviewing/creating reorder levels for all raw materials, consumables, finished products, tools, and equipment stored at the warehouses.

Carry out continuous market surveys to establish better pricing and quality for good and services purchased.

Update on-time Procurement dashboards for performance tracking of departmental metrics.

Qualifications

A Degree in Supply Chain Management, Procurement, or related degree

0-1 years of relevant experience in a similar role

Solid knowledge and understanding of procurement processes, policy, and systems

Ability to analyze problems and strategize for better solutions

Ability to negotiate, establish, and administer contracts

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

Accurate and precise attention to detail

Great negotiating skills, attention to detail, critical thinker, and disciplined approach to work.

Job Location: Nairobi

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants to Click Here To Apply for the position before 20th May 2022.