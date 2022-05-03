Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Inventory Intern

The fast-growing manufacturing company seeks a dynamic, energetic intern who is eager to learn about our company by assisting the Inventory Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in maintaining and updating records

Assist in counting materials, equipment, merchandise or supplies in stock

Other various tasks as assigned

Requirements

A final year student or recent graduate.

Excellent math and analytical skills

Eager to learn and work with various departments in the company.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office.

Ability to multitask.

Cope well under pressure.

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Inventory Intern” to: vacancies@jantakenya.com