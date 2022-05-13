Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – A Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder has escaped custody after he stabbed the driver of a prisoner-transport bus and then fled on foot.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped from the crashed vehicle early on Thursday afternoon May 12, in rural Leon County, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

After he somehow got out of his shackles, he stabbed a corrections worker driving the bus full of inmates in Leon County, sparking a struggle that caused the out-of-control vehicle to crash, KBTX reported.

The officer’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said

“During the struggle, the bus went off the roadway,” spokesman Robert Hurst said. “When it went off of the roadway, that’s when the inmate went out the door and started fleeing across the pasture.”

The bus crashed on Texas State Highway 7 about a mile and a half from Centerville, Hurst said.

For a brief time during the struggle, Lopez was able to get the driver’s handgun, but he did not fire the weapon, which has been recovered, Hurst said.

Multiple agencies were searching for the convicted killer on Thursday night along Highway 7 near Interstate 45 outside of Centerville, about two hours north of Houston, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in an alert.

Lopez’s capital murder conviction came out of Hidalgo County, the department said. He also faced charges of attempted capital murder in Webb County, according to the department.

The fugitive is believed to still be wearing his white prison garb.